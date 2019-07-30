Breakfast on menu for hospice

The Inn at South Stainley will be providing free bacon butties to help raise money for a children’s charity.

On the first Saturday of each month The Inn is welcoming walkers to come along and enjoy free bacon sandwiches, a vegetarian option is also available, tea and coffee. Instead of payment, people are invited to make a voluntary donation to Boston Spa-based Martin House, which provides family-led care for children with life-shortening conditions.

The Walker’s Breakfast Club will be held on Saturday 3 August, Saturday 7 September, Saturday 5 October, Saturday 2 November and Saturday 7 December. The Inn is dog friendly so people are welcome to bring along their four-legged companions.

Chris Ashby, Manager of The Inn, said: “We wanted to come up with a way to continue supporting Martin House, our local charity, and what better way than giving away free bacon butties to people and families who enjoy getting out and walking at weekends.

“So we’re inviting anyone to come along to our Walker’s Breakfast Club on the designated dates.”

He added: “We’re very lucky to be situated in the heart of beautiful North Yorkshire countryside and central to the most scenic walking routes around picturesque villages, with the Yorkshire Wild Life Trust’s Burton Leonard Lime Quarries right on our doorstep.”

Chris Verney, regional fundraiser from Martin House, said: “The Inn recently raised over £2,500 from their food and drink festival, so it’s fantastic that they want to continue to support us, as we rely on local businesses and donations to help us provide vital family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.”

If you would like to join The Inn’s Breakfast Club please register in advance on their Facebook Events Page @TheInnAtSouthStainley and see website for walking routes.