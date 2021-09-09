Bramham run on starting line

The event had grown each year with the number of entries growing to a sell out in 2019, and organisers are waiting to see competitors line up on Sunday September 19 at the Pavilion at Bramham Playing Fields at 10.30am.

“It’s spirit was perfectly summed up by one competitor who said ‘It’s a proper run with a fun run wrapper’,” said Race Director Nina Batt.

“We have a great mix of club runners.”

“The course record is 35 minutes 46 seconds set by Paul Millgate in 2016, and the female record of 40 minutes 30 seconds was set by Margaret Beaver in 2017.

“But we encourage and welcome all runners, joggers to take part at their own pace.”

Nina, who added that the event was to raise money for Martin House Hospice, said walkers are welcome to complete the 5k course too.

The route takes runners on undulating tracks across pathways and minor roads in the Bramham countryside then back through the village to finish back at the start.

“It is a real community event, organised by a group from Bramham Runners and lots of local volunteers,” said Nina.

“A team of these wonderful volunteers will be on the course as marshalls to assist in directing runners around the course and providing support to all those partaking, it really is a feel-good event all round.

“Local bakers will be busy baking cakes and providing drinks and bacon butties too.

“We have a great playground adjacent to the start to entertain any younger supporters, making it a fun family day out alongside a challenging run.”

She added: “We are delighted to be raising funds for Martin House Hospice this year, a local children’s charity that is close to our hearts.”

Runners can enter online at: www.bookitzone.com and by searching for an event in Bramham.

“We will have limited entries on the day if the number of entries has not reached maximum,” added Nina.

“We will be ensuring we follow any covid guidelines that are in place for running events at the time of the event.”

The group is also looking for local businesses who would be willing to sponsor medals.