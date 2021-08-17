Bowls club opens new clubhouse

With the old clubhouse being in dire need of renovations, the committee decided to replace it with a brand new building with much improved facilities.

John Grove, chair of West Tanfield Bowling Club, said: “The new clubhouse is a tremendous improvement and has given the club the impetus to move forward.

“Since we have had the new building, membership has increased, and further developments are planned.

“We would like to thank both Tarmac and Tanfield Parish Council for their contribution towards making this happen.”

The club received a grant of nearly £40,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund towards the new building.

It also received a grant from Tanfield Parish Council enabling it to install disabled access and create a community garden on one side of the bowling green.

The building was opened on Wednesday August 4 by Emma Smith, community engagement manager at Tarmac and Alison Carter from Tanfield Parish Council.

The opening was attended by club members and friends from other bowling clubs, as well as local residents.

Emma Smith, community engagement manager at Tarmac, said: “It’s great to see the results of such a worthwhile community project which obviously means so much to so many people in the area.

“It was great to hear about all the hard work that had gone into completing the project, and I really enjoyed meeting so many members who were keen to share their stories and memories of the club.