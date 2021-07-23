Bettys in Harrogate's unique honour to Gareth Southgate after England's football success at UEFA Euro championships
Bettys in Harrogate has created a unique honour to Gareth Southgate after England's football success at the UEFA Euro championships.
The work of Harrogate-based artist Christian Alexander Bailey, the picture has been created using Bettys Tea Room Blend Tea in place of traditional paint, with the addition of a little burnt sienna for some darker tones.
The portrait of Southgate, who is a Bettys customer and lives locally, will now hang in the window of the Harrogate branch on Parliament Street.
Christian Alexander Bailey said: "I relished the challenge of using such a different medium to try to portray Gareth Southgate.
"The Euros were such an exciting time and I really wanted to capture that and pay tribute to an amazing manager who has such a connection to our town and to Bettys Café Tea Rooms."
Bettys' honour for the widely-admired Southgate follows a tribute by The Harrogate Bus Company who named one of their popular 36 buses after the England manager for his achievement in leading the national side to their first-ever Euro final when they lost to Italy after penalities.
