Back military gun push to beat cancer

A TEAM of military personnel from around the country are trying to deal a blow to cancer by undertaking an arduous charity challenge which will pass through the Wetherby area.

From September 9 to 27 the team will pull a half-ton antique Field Gun from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to HM Naval Base Clyde in Argyll and Bute to raise cash for the charity Military vs Cancer.

The latest legs of the 330-mile slog on September 11 and 12 will see personnel from RAF Leeming and RAF Boulmer cover around 48 miles over the two days, running from Drax, through Brayton to Braham before following the A168 to Rainton.

“We really hope that as many people as possible come out to cheer us along and offer encouragement,” said Warrant Officer David Bathgate.

“Our aim is to raise £100,000 and so far we’ve raised around £35,000 of our target. Your contribution counts, so I’d urge people to please search for Military vs Cancer on Virgin Money Giving and help us deal a blow to cancer!”

The Military vs Cancer charity was formed in 2018 by serving Royal Navy submariner Warrant Officer David Bathgate after five of his family members were affected by cancer in an 18-month period.

Determined to do what he could to help others going through the pain his family endured, David enlisted the help of Armed Forces colleagues to raise £100,000 so that many more will survive their battle with the disease. Money raised by Military vs Cancer will be split between Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Donate at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for: Military vs Cancer.

Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MilitaryVsCancer or Twitter: @milvscancer2018.