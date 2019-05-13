Archbishop marks windows work

The Archbishop of York recently visited the tiny hamlet of Kirkby Wharfe near Tadcaster to lead an evensong service of thanksgiving for the restoration of the windows of St John the Baptist church.

In the quinquennial survey in 2015 comments were made on the urgent need to repair the glazing and the stonework of two of the windows.

One of them was of Austrian glass dated c1425 and was described by the York Glaziers Trust as being of international significance.

A fundraising effort was launched in the small parish (population of under 1,000) and during 2017 and 2018 a grand total of over £65,000 was raised - well in excess of the target of £38,000.

The money came from donations from members of the congregation, the community at large, a sponsored walk, a concert, a charity dinner and grants from seven charitable organisations (including the Tadcaster Community Engagement Fund).

The extra money has helped to repair the stonework and the glazing of other windows in the church. Under the supervision of Peter Pace, the architect, local contractors were used including Keith Barley of Barley Studio for the stained glass and GPM (Ripon) for the stonework.

Pictured are the Archbishop with, from left, Quintin Komaromy (churchwarden), Sally Smart (churchwarden), the Archbishop of York, Thomas and John Fielden (joint patrons), Christine Bleasby and Rev Sue Sheriff.