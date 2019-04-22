Appeal to find missing Ripon teenager - can you help?

Police are appealing for information to help establish the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old girl from Ripon.

Millie Edmunds was last seen leaving a property in Ripon at around 10am on Sunday (April 21).

Following enquiries, officers believe Millie may have travelled to the Selby area and are appealing for anyone who may of seen her, or who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact them. Millie is described as 5’10’’ tall, of a proportionate build with very long, wavy brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the force control room, quoting police reference number 12190072511.