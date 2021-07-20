Affordable Bites cafes to reopen

Resurrected Bites was originally set up to run pay as you feel community cafes and the first one opened at St Mark’s Church in Harrogate in January 2018 but has carried on its vital work.

“It has been a privilege to be able to help so many people in such a difficult time,” said Ian Booth, Resurrected Bites Director and Café Manager.

“But now we are looking forward to getting our cafés back open.

“So many people have become isolated during the pandemic and it is important that we provide an affordable café to encourage people back out and give them someone to chat to whilst having a delicious meal.”

Due to the success of the initial café, the founder, Michelle Hayes, approached other churches which led to Resurrected Bites cafés opening at Gracious St Methodist Church in Knaresborough and West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate.

“We hate to see good quality food going to waste so we partner with supermarkets, cafés, takeaways, shops, Fareshare and the food industry to collect their surplus,” said Michelle.

“This allows us to run community cafés on a pay as you feel basis while tackling the environmental issues around food waste.

“We know many of our customers have missed coming to our cafés and so we are delighted to announce that we will reopen our cafés in September.”

There will be a change to the venues and days at two of the cafés. The café at Gracious St will now be open on a Tuesday and a Friday, 10am-2pm. St Mark’s Church have other plans for their church building and so the Wednesday café is moving to West Park United Reformed Church.

“It is great that we already had a partnership with a church just down the road from St Mark’s and so we were able to move our Wednesday café there.

“There is bus stop nearby and for a small charge, people can book a driver through HELP’s Driving Force service (01423 813090) if they cannot get the bus or walk.”

Resurrected Bites are also launching a new service in the Autumn. They will be opening a community grocery at the New Park Community Hub, based in New Park Primary Academy, and one in central Knaresborough.

People who are struggling with food insecurity will be invited to become members and this will entitle them to shop once or twice a week for £3-5 a shop.

“Our members will be able to choose a large amount of fresh and frozen food for a small cost,” added Michelle.

“From speaking to people we have supported during the pandemic, we have realised that fresh food is often missing from their diets due to their low income.

“We want everyone to be able to afford to eat well.”