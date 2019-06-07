A Ripon pub is on the verge of being crowned the best in Yorkshire - here's how you can vote

Ripon's Royal Oak pub is on the verge of being crowned Yorkshire's favourite after making the final 10 in a prestigious contest - and now the owners need your help to secure first place!

Over 800 Yorkshire pubs were put forward by the public, of which the 10 most popular will now go head to head for the coveted award, including hopefuls from across all four corners of the county. More than 8,000 votes have already been cast.

Now in its ninth year, the annual contest was first launched by Welcome to Yorkshire in 2011 to help promote Yorkshire’s amazing variety of pubs.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd said: “This year’s competition is really exciting as none of the pubs shortlisted have ever won before, so we’ll have a brand-new winner for 2019 and it’s great to see so many new pubs thriving and being recognised for being the heart of their communities.

"We’ve had a fantastic number of nominations, with thousands of people showing their support and putting forward their favourite pubs across the county.

“It’s now the public’s turn to choose who should take the coveted title as they have a chance to vote for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub. It’s a huge achievement for the 10 pubs that have been shortlisted and I wish them all the very best of luck."

Voting is now open again for the public to select their winner. The pub with the most votes will be revealed at a special presentation on Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show on July 9.

To nominate your pick for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub, visit Yorkshire.com/pub

The 10 finalists:

Black Bull Inn, Moulton

Black Lion, Bramley

Devonshire Arms, Cracoe

Huntsman Inn, Thurlstone

Listers Arms, Malham

Miller's Bar, Brighouse

Royal Oak, Ripon

The George Inn, Upper Denby

The Mended Drum, Huby

The Three Tuns, Hull