Pensioner takes leap for charity

Well known Wetherby fundraiser Pat Normington’s latest charity bid has been sky high.

The pensioner, who is dea, leapt out of a plane to raise £2,254.66 for Breast Cancer Haven during the recent skydive at Bridlington.

Son John said: Mum has been raising money for Cancer Research as long as I can remember, but this last epic assault has raised a few eyebrows as well as quite a lot of money.”

Pat, who is known for holding fundraising garden open days at her Wetherby home, finally achieved her skydive after three cancellations due to bad weather.