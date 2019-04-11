Pateley Bridge actors reach semi finals of drama festival

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society’s production A Penny For Them has reached the All England Theatre Festival Semi-finals.

In the previous round, the play scored the only excellent mark awarded in the festival; received nominations for best actor and set design; and won the best female actor and special adjudicator’s awards.

There is a chance to see it locally because to celebrate the play’s success a special performance of the winning entry has now been arranged for one night only at the Playhouse, Pateley, Bridge.

The date for your diary is Friday May 3 at 8pm and tickets, £5, are now on sale.

Click on the booking details tab on the Pateley Playhouse website www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk

The society would love theatre fans to come to the semi-final and provide local support. It takes place at the Arts Centre Theatre, Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5.

Pateley Bridge have been given the honour of closing the festival. They perform on the Sunday at 8pm and tickets are available from the Arts Centre website which is www.artscentrewashington.co.uk

There is also a link to the site on the society’s own website.