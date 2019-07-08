Park in running for UK award

Wetherby’s Sandringham Park is in the running for the UK’s Best Park title.

Fields in Trust is urging members of the public to vote for the nation’s favourite local park.

Sandringham, which was once blighted by vandalism and anti-social behaviour, is one of 30 from across the Yorkshire and Humber region to be shortlisted.

“We know that they provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them, so we are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK’s Best Park award.

“Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these valuable and much-loved parks and green spaces for future generations to enjoy.”

The award-winning Green Flag Sandringham Park was turned round by local residents, who worked to stop anti-social behaviour and make it a space for all to enjoy.

Nominations for UK’s Best Park 2019 include small community gardens and large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds, nominated by the regular park users who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic and play with their children in the UK’s parks.

The competition will see the park with the most votes in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shortlisted with the UK’s Best Park, announced in mid-September.

People can vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/yorkshire until noon on Monday August 19.