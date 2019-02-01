Paralysed Harrogate woman's bravery recognised

An inspirational woman who was paralysed by a horrific accident in Harrogate as a teenager is in line for two major awards.

Brave Lauren Doherty has shown incredible strength of character since she was in an accident crossing the road on Skipton Road in August 2008.

Despite spending 18 months in hospital, including time at a spinal unit in Sheffield, her range of disabilities mean she is still confined to a wheelchair more than ten years later.

But the former Starbeck Primary, Harrogate High and King James’s School pupil not only does not let this stop her living a full life, she also visits local schools to give remarkably honest talks to pupils so it never happens to them.

Now her success with her series of road safety talks at schools including Killinghall Primary School , Dacre Braithwaite Primary School, Aspin Park Primary School, Glasshouses Primary School has been recognised in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2019.

Lauren, who is now 30, said: “The feedback I get from the school visits is amazing, not just from the children but sometimes from their parents.

“I like them to ask me questions at my talks and I’m happy to answer anything.

“I point out what can happen if you don’t watch what you are doing near roads.”

The doctors originally told Lauren, who now lives in Knaresborough, she would never be able to move again .

Though she still needs intensive 24-hour care, what she has achieved had been remarkable.

Lauren has been nominated for two awards - Volunteer of the Year and The Kate Granger Award, which recognises people who have not only gone the extra mile but have given significant and lasting contributions to others.

Anyone wishing to support Lauren should take part in the public vote online at the Yorkshire Choice Awards website.

The closing date is March 1.