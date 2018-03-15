Owl Watch launches to aid birds

A major campaign has launched and is appealing to the public to detect and help safeguard owls in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Owl Watch has been described as of national importance by leading nature writer Miriram Darlingon.

Alice Crosby, Project Officer at The Wild Watch, said: “Numbers of owls are falling and nationally there is very little data on where they are.

“We’re asking people to pick up our postcards which will be in GP surgeries, shops and in school book bags across Nidderdale AONB, and return them Freepost to tell us where they see or hear an owl.”

The cards feature a guide to identify owls. The public can email or Tweet sightings to #tweettwho

Miriam author of 2018’s critically acclaimed Owl Sense, said: “Any public involvement of this sort has massive ripple effects for well-being and increased knowledge, and ultimately impacts beneficially on the protection of species.

Miriam said: “Looking for owls is also a brilliant adventure, whether you’re an experienced bird watcher or not.

“Owl Watch is a great way to engage more with the natural world around you, and owls capture our imagination like no other creature.”

The Wild Watch project, made possible with money raised by National Lottery players, runs free professional training for volunteers to acquire the natural history skills needed to collect data on threatened species.

A recent UK-wide ‘State of Nature Report’ stated a 50 per cent decline in Britain’s wildlife in recent years; one in 10 species are under the threat of extinction.

The Wild Watch has launched a YouTube film with its Youth Patron, 13 year-old Zach Haynes, explaining how to identify the Barn Owl, Tawny Owl, and Little Owl. Zach is a BBC Wildlife Magazine Young Blogger of the Year and recipient of the Unsprung Hero Award from BBC Springwatch.

Zach said: “You can hear owls more often than see them so we want people to learn their calls.”

Harrogate sculptor, Steve Blaylock, created a bespoke owl sculpture to help raise awareness of the campaign.

Steve said: “Owls have inspired artists for millennia. This campaign is close to my heart as an artist and nature lover, we need to urgently act.”

To find out more, visit nidderdaleaonb.org.uk