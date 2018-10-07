Our fantastic volunteer fundraisers

Here at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, we are extremely fortunate to have wonderful support from volunteers, giving up their time and energy to do all they can to raise funds to help us make a difference to the patients and their families at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, writes David Fisher.

We have a growing number of volunteer fundraising groups who dedicate hours into their fundraising efforts for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity are a magnificent group of committed individuals who have been organising fundraising activity for over 50 years to raise funds which they then distribute across Harrogate District Hospital for equipment, training and facilities, supporting all wards and departments.

They do this through activities including a tombola in the hospital foyer on the first Tuesday of every month, the annual Big Picnic in Valley Gardens, and the sale of Christmas Cards.

Each year, the Friends raise over £50,000, which they distribute through a bidding round; where wards and departments from within the hospital bid for funds to buy specialist equipment and resources which are above and beyond what can be provided by the NHS. They have just agreed the latest purchases including items such as an inflatable MRI Scanner, which will be used to enable children who need a scan to experience what it will be like before they have their scan. This will reduce their anxiety, and lower the chances of scans having to be stopped or postponed.

Our hospitals in Ripon have been supported by the Friends of Ripon Hospitals since 1951, and each year, the charity donates around £20,000 to £30,000 for equipment to benefit the patients, their friends and staff within Ripon Community Hospital.

Recent items they have funded include a Visual Field Analyser, a bladder scanner, and a donation towards the refurbishment of the children’s outpatients department at Harrogate District Hospital which also serves many patients from the Ripon community.

They also helped us to celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday back in July by hosting a Strawberry Cream Tea in Ripon Community Hospital. They also hold an annual raffle, quizzes and have just held a Fashion Show at M & Co. in Ripon just last month.

Within the past year, we have been delighted to support the establishment of our newest fundraising group, the rA-team; a fundraising group dedicated to raising funds towards the Rheumatology Department within Harrogate and District NHS FT.

As a newly formed group, they are certainly starting strong, having raised over £1,100 at a Ladies Lunch last month and are busy organising a ball to be held at The Old Swan in Harrogate on World Arthritis Day, Saturday 12 October 2019.

We are absolutely delighted to see the growth in the activity of our fundraising groups, and would not be able to make the same difference we do for the patients and their families of Harrogate and surrounding communities without their amazing fundraising efforts.

If you would like to get involved with any of our fundraising groups, please do get in touch and we will put you in contact with the group you are keen to volunteer with.

They are always keen for new volunteers to get involved with their fundraising activities, whether it is helping out with selling raffle tickets or tombolas or organising your own events, additional support is always most welcome.

Finally, now is the time to get your tickets for the show of the year, as the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community prepare to host their Big Variety Show on Sunday November 18 at Harrogate’s Royal hall.

There is a fantastic line up of acts including Billy Pearce, ventriloquist, Emily Brown and our very own NHS Choir made up of past and present NHS staff and volunteers.

Tickets can be bought from Harrogate Theatre Box Office, www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or calling 01420142 502116.