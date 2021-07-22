OPINION: Harrogate is the perfect place to visit, live, work and study - James Mason, Welcome to Yorkshire

Welcome to Yorkshire Ambassadors

Step forward Southgate, who as manager of the England football team, helped create a feeling of euphoria, as the national squad surged ahead in the Euros to reach the final of a major tournament.

An England (men’s) first since the 1966 World Cup. This was just what the country needed after a pandemic period of lockdown.

So, the team didn’t raise the trophy, but they certainly raised the spirits of the nation in the run up to the big day on that Wembley weekend.

Managed by Gareth Southgate, a man of great taste, we know this as his decision to reside in the Yorkshire countryside on the outskirts of Harrogate reveals.

The move to the county was made because he “Loves the Yorkshire people and their hardworking, no nonsense attitude, good values, honesty and humility that really shines through.

All things I associate with”... Oh, and he feels lucky to have two Bettys on his doorstep and admits that “If I speak to anybody about Harrogate, Bettys is the first thing they mention.” His words in a Welcome to Yorkshire ‘This Is Y’ interview pre-Euros.

Last week Harrogate also saw the spectacular spectacle that is the Great Yorkshire Show return, back after a year out in 2020 because of the Coronavirus crisis.

The three-day event was extended to four for the first time ever, to help social distancing and what a fabulous way to celebrate the county it was, as crowds basked in back-to-back sunshine.

The Welcome to Yorkshire stand warmly welcomed a whole host of happy faces and brilliant businesses, plus a selection of celebrity guests, including Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen to chat about life on the farm, inspirational Paralympians Hannah Cockroft MBE and Nathan Maguire before Tokyo and TV’s Dr Amir Khan added a bit of sparkle as he chatted about the health benefits of the great outdoors and his love of wildlife.

The Great Yorkshire Show was also the perfect platform to relaunch Welcome to Yorkshire’s stellar line-up of amazing ambassadors, all on-board to shout about the county and everything it has to offer, as the tourism industry, which pre-pandemic was worth a staggering £9bn to the county’s economy and employed almost 225,000 people, reopens, recovers and rebuilds.

High-profile ambassadors will represent Yorkshire and Welcome to Yorkshire, as experts within their field, as well as bringing opportunities to life at events throughout the year to demonstrate support for all that is happening in the region. https://industry.yorkshire.com/archive/news/yorkshire-ambassadors-programme

Someone else singing Harrogate’s praises and how he’s tempted to move his family to the town, was JB Gill, farmer, TV presenter and a member of JLS, one of the most successful boy bands.

Revealing on Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘Talkshire’ podcast that ‘if he could move to Harrogate, he would’.

Hear what else he has to say at https://www.yorkshire.com/inspiration/talkshire-podcasts

It seems that Harrogate and its spectacular surrounding areas have been brought to the attention of many as the perfect place to visit, live, work and study, something Welcome to Yorkshire will continue to promote, along with the rest of the county.