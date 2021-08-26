OPINION: Harrogate hospital charity’s first event is just the start - Sammy Lambert

Our Summer BBQ will be an awesome, low key event for you, your friends and family to be able to come together and celebrate while supporting your local NHS teams.

FLASH SALE: due to the fantastic support we have received for this event, tickets are now available for a donation of £5 per adult (children aged 14 and over). Children over the age of three years are £1 (under threes are free) with proceeds being reinvested in your local NHS.

We have an incredible live music event programme giving a festival vibe, a licensed bar, donkey rides, face painting, an ice cream van, coffee van, doughnut stand and much more!

With our Summer BBQ just a few days away, hurry and don’t delay, get your tickets today: https://hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-summer-bbq-2021/.

The team and I hope you can join us for a lovely, fun-filled summer’s day!

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital will also be joining us for our Summer BBQ.

To celebrate their 55th anniversary, Friends of Harrogate Hospital recently launched a limited edition jigsaw puzzle, titled ‘Thank You NHS’.

The jigsaw is now available at the Oxford Street Post Office (AR News), next to Harrogate Theatre. Why not pop in and buy one?

The Friends will be selling their jigsaws and other merchandise at our Summer BBQ, Sunday, August 29, 2021, and also at the Starbeck Community event, August 30, 2021, with both events taking place at Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C.

I know it’s not even September yet but the team and I like to plan and make sure you have something to look forward to.

With this in mind I am delighted to tell you about our HHCC Christmas market!

We are delighted to be hosting our annual Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market, Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11am-7pm.

Our Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market is also being held at the Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C.

Soak up the festive atmosphere as you browse our hand selected stalls, visit Father Christmas (included in the ticket price), visit the licensed bar and meet our merry donkeys whilst listening to live music!

Tickets are now available for a donation of: £5 per adult (aged 14 and over), £2 for children over the age of three, under threes are free.

Your ticket includes your entry fee, a drink on arrival, a mince pie and a visit with Father Christmas.

Proceeds received from this festive event will go towards making life changing differences in our hospitals and wider community.

Tickets are now on sale through our website that you can enter at the following link: https://hhcc.co.uk/outdoor-pop-up-christmas-market/.

We do have limited availability for stall holders for this event, so if anyone is wishing to get involved, please contact us today to request a stall booking form – or download one from our website.

Your support is invaluable to us.

We are very grateful for anything extra that you can give during these challenging times.

If you wish to make a positive impact, please donate now by following the link: https://hhcc.co.uk/donate/

Alternatively, to get in touch: call 01423 557408 or email [email protected]