OPINION: Commercial Street retailers want to be the friendliest street in town - David Simister, Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce

Stephen and Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers on Commercial Street.

The driving force behind this campaign is Sue Kramer, who with her husband, Steve, own Crown Jewellers, which earlier this year celebrated its twenty first birthday. Sue admitted the road had a reputation for being ‘grotty’, which was something she was determined to change. And with Coronavirus plunging the country into lockdown, this gave her ample opportunity to drive this vision forward, and putting her and her colleagues on the map for the right reasons.

I have heard Commercial Street being described as Harrogate’s equivalent to ‘Carnaby Street’. Whilst not 100 per cent sure about that, it is chock full of independent shops, including a fishmonger, cafés, hairdressers, a second hand bookstore and a host of food shops, including the famed Cheeseboard, and three charity shops. During her journey, Sue was supported by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID. It has its own website promoting the individual benefits. Another organisation it has been working closely with, and again whom we heard from on Monday, is Disability Action Yorkshire, which has conducted free access audits for a number of the shops, keen to find out how they can make themselves more accessible and inclusive to those with a disability, from a visual impairment through to mobility issues and hidden disabilities. Bearing in mind Christmas is just around the corner, other town shops might well want to look further into this free service! But why is access important? Well, we also heard that the ‘Purple Pound’ - the term given to the spend of disabled people is many billions of pounds, and for those businesses who, for one reason or another, and sometimes it’s simply out of their own hands, are missing out on this valuable source of income. But it’s not just shops the charity has been working with. They are working with a series of businesses in order for them to be accessible to disabled workers, people who can make a valuable contribution to any business, but may need some adaptations making in order for them to fulfil their roles.

I am speaking from personal experience when I say I will be forever grateful to the Harrogate restaurant owner who has given someone very close to me, with a hidden disability, a chance. We are constantly reading about staff shortages across many sectors, with different reasons being given for the cause, but harking back to what Disability Action Yorkshire is doing, couldn’t some of these jobs be filled by a disabled person? It is something well worth thinking about.

Access is on the agenda of our next meeting, being held on Monday, November 8 in the Cedar Court Hotel. This time it’s improving access to the town centre for those arriving by foot, by bicycle, and by public transport.