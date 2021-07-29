OPINION: Barbecue fundraiser will be a fab family event - Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

If this year has taught us anything it is how much we depend on our incredible NHS heroes. We need your support to continue to provide the vital work that goes above and beyond the provisions of the NHS for the benefit of all our staff, service users, patients and their families.

One way you could come together with friends and family and support your local NHS is joining us for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity’s (HHCC) summer BBQ.

If you love a BBQ, awesome live music, strawberries and cream, and festival vibes – then we have the perfect event for you. We would love readers to join us for our very special summer BBQ, which is taking place on Sunday August 29 2021 at Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C, 12pm – till late. Your ticket includes entry, drink on arrival, your food from the BBQ, strawberries and cream and live entertainment.

We have an incredible live music event programme which we will be announcing shortly, a licensed bar, donkey rides, face painting, an ice-cream van and much more! Tickets are available for a donation of £13 per adult (aged 14 and over), children over the age of three are £4 (under threes are free) with proceeds received going towards making a positive impact to your local NHS.

Tickets are now on sale on our website: https://hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-summer-bbq-2021/. We hope you can join us for a lovely fun filled summer’s day.

Speaking of Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, their members took on the epic Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge July 3. They completed their challenge in just over seven hours which was an immense achievement considering the terrible weather conditions of the day! I do think the England game at 8pm may have had some motivation for them to get round at that pace!

They raised more than £3,500 for HHCC which will make life-changing differences to patients and their families across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust. Well done to everyone involved.

I am also delighted to share with you our support of another incredible local sporting group – Harrogate Fire Ants Rugby League.

HHCC are so excited to be sponsoring them in their next season and I am sure you will join me in wishing them all the best for their upcoming fixtures.

Your support is invaluable to us. Every penny we receive will help fund new equipment, training and to enhance the environment for staff, service users, patients and their families across our hospitals and wider community. We are very grateful for anything extra you can give during these challenging times.

Here are some examples of how your donations could make a difference: £5 could provide a child an activity pack whilst receiving treatment, £10 could support a DVD for our inpatient DVD library, £50 could support our dementia memory boxes to enhance familiarity, £100 could provide six care packages for staff to enhance health and wellbeing.