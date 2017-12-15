One of best instrumental bands in world in Harrogate tonight

The high standard of live music at one of Harrogate’s best and most intimate venues continues this weekend with a show by Acoustic Alchemy.

Taking place tonight, Friday, December 15 at Warehouse Recording Co off Wetherby Road, this internationally-acclaimed band have spent 30 years making music, earning plaudits for their albums and three Grammy nominations.

This band of talented instrumentalists never stop working but remain a formidable live force with their live mix of jazz, folk, rock and world music.

After signing to MCA, they released their 1987 debut album, the classic Red Dust & Spanish Lace.

After changing line-ups over the years, Acoustic Alchemy released Live in London in 2014, a two CD live recording and the band’s first -ever double album, featuring songs from their most recent studio release Roseland, along with classic tracks from the band’s 16 album back catalogue.

Warehouse Recording Co has been the home to live music now for 18 months, It’s best known for the involvement of legendary musical broadcaster Bob Harris’ Under and his Under the Apple Tree live music sessions.

Harris has has brought his more than 40 years’ experience and knowledge to secure both established high profile headliners such as Chris Difford of Squeeze and Paul Young whilst promoting rising talent, especially in Americana, folk and country rock.

Doors open at 7pm and it is a seated event.

As always, there will be liquid refreshment available from Bob’s ownbar - known as Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Please note there will be no onsite parking.