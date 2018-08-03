Omega Era set for Harrogate gig at Regency

The Regency pub continues to keep the flag flying for live rock music in Harrogate and local bands with a gig tomorrow nght, Saturday.

As well as two fantastic Harrogate acts upstairs in The Regency on Bower Road/East Parade in the shape of The Omega Era and King Shilling, there is also an impressive Sheffield-based act – Sabella.

The music starts at 7.30pm and entry costs £6 on the door.

Made up of Jonny Skinner, Gav Ramsay, Ryan Jones and James Dye, The Omega Era are regulars at Homefire Studios in Harrogate and are known for their dedication to ‘old skool rock’ - killer guitar solos, massive choruses and melodic verses.

Part American rock, part punk and part Britrock, The Omega Era’s debut EP, Alpha, released in June 2015, received a strong review in this newspaper.

Food at Saturday night's gig at The Regency will be provided by Hades Kitchen.



