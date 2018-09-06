Old Granary, Poplar Farm, Wormald Green

This four-bedroomed character property forms part of a charming farm development between Harrogate and Ripon.

It has recently been renovated to now reveal spacious and flexible open plan living on the ground floor including a highly specified kitchen with bespoke fittings and patio doors.

On the first floor there are four good sized bedrooms, ensuite shower room and house bathroom. There are attractive lawned gardens, double garage and block paved driveway. Contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.