Nostalgic images that will make you long for this year's St Wilfrid's Procession
It's one of Ripon's best and most celebrated traditions - the St Wilfrid's Procession is steeped in history, and brings people of all ages together.
Teaming up with Ripon Re-Viewed - an important project which carefully documents historic photographs of Ripon, we would like to share with you a selection of images from processions gone by, that should hopefully get you in the spirit of this year's event on August 3...
1. 1908 procession
St Wilfrid's turning right from Kirkgate and is preceded by Ripon City Band travelling down Bedern Bank.