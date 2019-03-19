The procession has become a treasured Ripon tradition.

Nostalgic images that will make you long for this year's St Wilfrid's Procession

It's one of Ripon's best and most celebrated traditions - the St Wilfrid's Procession is steeped in history, and brings people of all ages together.

Teaming up with Ripon Re-Viewed - an important project which carefully documents historic photographs of Ripon, we would like to share with you a selection of images from processions gone by, that should hopefully get you in the spirit of this year's event on August 3...

St Wilfrid's turning right from Kirkgate and is preceded by Ripon City Band travelling down Bedern Bank.

1. 1908 procession

St Wilfrid's turning right from Kirkgate and is preceded by Ripon City Band travelling down Bedern Bank.
other
Buy a Photo
Here the procession passes what was the St Wilfrid's pub on North St. The horse is led by Frederick Skirrow (left) and Charles Skirrow.

2. A 1970s procession

Here the procession passes what was the St Wilfrid's pub on North St. The horse is led by Frederick Skirrow (left) and Charles Skirrow.
other
Buy a Photo
The Mayor, Coun John Richmond, and the Mayoress, accompany the St Wilfrid's parade. The carriage is passing what was Doubtfires Yard on Skellgarths, which is now Bedern Court.

3. 1975 procession

The Mayor, Coun John Richmond, and the Mayoress, accompany the St Wilfrid's parade. The carriage is passing what was Doubtfires Yard on Skellgarths, which is now Bedern Court.
Ripon Re-Viewed.
other
Buy a Photo
Children's parade through Ripon Market Square. Credit: Ripon Re-Viewed. Credit: Ripon Re-Viewed.

4. Date\: c1945

Children's parade through Ripon Market Square. Credit: Ripon Re-Viewed. Credit: Ripon Re-Viewed.
Ripon Re-Viewed.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1