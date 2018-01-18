North Yorkshire Police respond to a string of snow-related road crashes

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads after vehicles were damaged in a string of snow-related collisions

North Yorkshire Police said they responded to more than a dozen crashes in icy conditions between midnight and 9am this morning.

A police spokesman said: “It has clearly been a difficult time on the roads due to the snowfall overnight. Thankfully there have been no serious or minor injury collisions reported during this period, although the dozens of damage-only collisions have kept the emergency and highways teams busy.

“To help keep safe, we urge motorists to drive to the conditions, keep your distance from other road-users and anticipate the longer time it takes to slow down and come to a stop."

During the cold snap drivers are being advised to check their tyre treads, lights, brakes and windscreen wipers and carry water and de-icer with them.

People on long journeys should take food, blankets and a fully-charged mobile phone.

North Yorkshire Police said they responded to the following incidents overnight:

* A collision between a tanker and a VW Golf on the A59 at Blubberhouses at 12.20am. The fire service helped clear the scene, and with another HGV that got stuck on the bank ahead of the collision

* A silver Honda Jazz ended up in a ditch on the B6271 at Brompton on Swale at 1.24am.

* A HGV jack-knifed on the southbound A66 at Ravensworth at 1.25am. It caused significant traffic disruption and is still awaiting recovery. Diversions are in place.

* A white Citroen Relay van came off the road on the northbound A19 near the Ellerbeck, Northallerton area, at 3.48am.

* At 7.40am, a white Vauxhall Corsa ended up in a ditch on the north-bound A167 between Dalton on Tees and Great Smeaton.

* A Peugeot 107 and a blue Vauxhall Corsa came off the A64 at Whitwell on the Hill at around 7.43am.

* A black Renault Captur slid into a Mercedes Sprinter van on Coppice Drive, Harrogate, at 8.15am,

* A crash on the A167 near Dalton on Tees involving a Nissan Qashqai

* A black Renault Clio crashed through a hedge and ended up in a field on the B6267 at Nosterfield, near Bedale, at around 8.30am.

* On Hipswell Road, Catterick Garrison, at 8.33am, a silver Vauxhall Astra slid into a white Ford C-MAX, causing minor damage.

* A black Mini One spun into roadworks on the A1(M) at Barton, Richmondshire, at 8.34am.

* At 8.42am, a milk cart came off the A684 at Patrick Brompton, Bedale.

* A man escaped injury when his grey VW Passat crashed into bushes on the A169 at Old Malton at 8.58am.