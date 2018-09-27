North Yorkshire council: We're 'proud' to host global cycling event

North Yorkshire County Council said it's "proud" to be welcoming the arrival of the 'World Cup of cycling' to the Harrogate district next year - and it pledged to keep road closures over the nine days to a minimum.

Harrogate will be the host town for next year's UCI Road World Championships, involviing nine days of cycle racing from September 21-29, and Northallerton, Richmond, Ripon and Tadcaster will also each host a race start.



It's a massive global event; the championships are the pinnacle of the international road cycling calendar and this will be the first time Britain has hosted the event since 1982.



County Council Leader Coun Carl Les said: “We’re proud that North Yorkshire will host what can justifiably be described as the World Cup of cycling.

"It’s a massive global sporting event and will again focus the eyes of the world on North Yorkshire, allowing everyone a wonderful opportunity to showcase our vibrant county to the world.

"I have no doubt the county will rise to the occasion and the residents across North Yorkshire will embrace the spectacle and the opportunities the event offers.

"The spectators, who will come from around the world, and the global media coverage, including live broadcasts on BBC TV, will bring significant economic benefits.”



Residents' fears over the effects of nine days of possible road closures are being addressed as a matter of priority with pledge that these will be rolling closures in a more flexible wa than when the Tour de France came in 2014.



County Council chief executive Richard Flinton, who is on the board of event organisers Yorkshire 2019, said: “The County Council now has five years’ experience of staging major cycling events, since the Grand Départ in 2014.

"We have developed a strong understanding of how to manage traffic and road closures to provide a smooth experience for visitors, local spectators and people needing to go about their normal lives."

Where possible, rolling road closures will operate, though longer closures will be needed in parts of Harrogate at certain times and at other locations during time trial events.

