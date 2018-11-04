Nine 'out of control' bonfires reported in North Yorkshire included one that spread to neighbour's garage

Firefighters were called out to a home in North Yorkshire when a bonfire grew out of control and spread to garden furniture, a fence and a neighbour's garage.

The incident was one of two in the county involving bonfires damaging a garage and one of nine calls on Saturday evening relating to bonfires.

Read more: 'Rogue' fireworks believed to have caused two fires in York

Crews were called out to Sherburn in Elmet, near Selby, at around 6.25pm when the bonfire began to spread dangerously.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "Crews from Tadcaster and Selby have been called to a garden bonfire which spread to garden furniture, a garden fence and the exterior of a neighbours garage. The fire also spread to a second neighbour's fence and garage."

He said crews had used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and lighting while tackling the fire.

Also in news: Inside Yorkshire's secret GCHQ spy base

A similar call was received at around 6.45pm when problems arose with a bonfire at an address in Filey.

The spokesman said crews from Filey and Scarborough have dealt with a bonfire which spread to the external facia of a domestic garage.

At around 7.55pm, crews from Skipton were called out to Carleton in Craven after a bonfire spread to a pile of logs near a single storey building.

Also in news: Pickering, Malton and Norton get major CCTV upgrade to fight crime



Bonfires in York, Selby, East Rounton, Harrogate and Whitby were also reported to the fire service amid concerns that they were unsafe.

Each of the five was found to be a supervised bonfire, although advice was given in some cases.

Firefighters were also dispatched to Drax at around 8.05pm when it was reported that a large bonfire was producing thick, black smoke due to the burning of prohibited items.

Crews found this was a false alarm and no hazardous material was involved.