New year tale lifts spirits at dogs home

The New Year is off to a waggy start as Dogs Trust Leeds celebrated rehoming its first dog of 2019.

Staff at the rehoming centre said a fond farewell to one-year-old Bichon Frise Cross, Bonnie, on New Years Day after she stole the heart of Wetherby dog-lovers Steve and Val Hardy.

Steve says: “We have been to Dogs Trust Leeds a few times and we went along looking for a Bichon Frise puppy, but then we were introduced to Bonnie!

“She is absolutely marvellous, a gorgeous dog and we are delighted that we have been able to give her her forever home.

“She is settling in really well and bringing her home on New Years Day has already made 2019 very special.”

Amanda Sands, Dogs Trust Leeds Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “We are so pleased that Bonnie has found her forever home and got the new year off to a cracking start. We know she’ll be very happy with her new owners.

“We believe a dog is for life and we have lots of other pooches looking for a loving new owner to make 2019 a year to remember.

“So we hope anyone who would like to welcome a dog into their home this year, will choose to adopt and give a rescue dog a second chance of happiness with a loving family.”

Dogs Trust Leeds, near Bramham, rehomed 777 dogs in 2018 and is expecting another busy year finding homes for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Anyone interested in rehoming a dog from Dogs Trust Leeds can visit the centre on York Road, Woodlands Farm, Leeds, LS15 4NL or phone 0300 303 0292. www.dogstrust.org.uk