New store for Harrogate's shopping centre?

After a few worrying months for one of Harrogate's prime shopping streets, there may be good news on the way as a new store looks set to open.

The closing of big names such as Top Shop, Miss Selfridge, H&M and Thomas the Baker on Cambridge Street in the last 12 months had led to empty units in the centre of town.

But work seems to have started on the vacant corner of Victoria shopping centre where H&M stood - if the new screens and signs at this two-storey location are anything to go by.

But will the newcomer to the shopping centre be a leading clothes chain?

The Harrogate Advertiser has heard unconfirmed reports that clothes shop Next clothes store, which currently is located on James Street, may be about to move into the property.