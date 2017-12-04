New shops for Harrogate town centre?

But first the good news on the state of the high street in Harrogate...

H&M may have closed on Cambridge Street recently, Top Shop may seem to be on its way out on the same run of shops but on Oxford Street a couple of shops look like they are about to open.

The site vacated by Argos which has been empty for a few months now has signs up for Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Austin Reed, the gents outfitter which closed its James Street premises a good 12 months ago.

From the activity going on at the premises, the Edinburgh Wollen Mill/Austin Reed unit seems to be mid-way through preparations to open.

The Harrogate Advertiser has also heared unconfirmed reports that clothes shop Next may be about to move from its current James Street home to take over the site in Victoria Shopping Centre by H&M.

More news when we get it.