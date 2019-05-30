New safety message issued by Lightwater Valley after boy, 6, falls from rollercoaster

Lightwater Valley theme park has issued a further statement after a six-year-old boy fell from their Twister rollercoaster this morning.

The park said they take the health and safety of their visitors very seriously, and have confirmed that Health and Safety Executive personnel are now on-site to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Their statement reads: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

"We will provide updates when new information becomes available."

Lightwater Valley said in their earlier statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance said the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary, and emergency services were called to the scene at 11.30am.