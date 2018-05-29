New restaurant to open in Harrogate's Everyman complex

A vibrant new restaurant is to open soon in Harrogate's Everyman cinema/restaurant complex.

Estabulo is a new name to Harrogate and will step into the empty unit vacated by Côte Brasserie at 5 Albert Street in the building which replaced the demolished Sunwin House.

The new South American establishment, which will have a focus on meat, describes itself as offering the "true taste of Brazil."

Subtitled Rodizio Bar and Grill, for those unfamiliar with South American food, Rodízio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants.

Estabulo is set to open on Friday, June 8 and will serve lunch and dinner.

The lively restaurant is part of a small chain with other outlets in Wakefield, Beverley and Leeds Light complex.

Lunch offers "eight prime cuts of meat" while dinner offers 15 prime cuts.

The restaurant will also offer a salad bar, hot buffet, breads, cured meats and cheese selection.