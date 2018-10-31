New restaurant to open in Harrogate?

A new restaurant may be about to open in one of Harrogate's most popular streets for independents.

Manna Bakery, which is located halfway up the hill at 34a Cold Bath Road, has submitted a planning proposal to Harrogate Borough Council to change the use from a retail unit to a restaurant.



Until now, the bakery has specialised in fresh croissant and coffee for breakfast, salad, sandwich and sweet treats for lunch, as well as special event cakes

