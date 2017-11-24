New owners for historic Harrogate hotel

The UK’s largest independent hotel group has announced that it has reached an agreement to manage Harrogate’s historic Crown Hotel.

Bespoke Hotels's new deal furthers the company’s partnership with Singapore’s Fragrance Group Ltd.

Set to become one of the leading lights within Bespoke Hotels’ expanding portfolio across Northern England, the Crown Hotel follows in the footsteps of Manchester’s Townhouse Hotel, which has also joined the Bespoke Hotels collection and been acquired by the Singaporean investors in what marks a significant expansion into the UK market.

Haydn Fentum, chief executive of Bespoke Hotels said: “We are delighted to Welcome the Crown Hotel to the Bespoke family”,

“Harrogate is one of the foremost destinations in the region, attracting visitors from around the world, and we are tremendously excited by the potential of The Crown as part of this thriving market.”

With a history dating back over 300 years, the Crown Hotel sits amidst stunning surroundings and features 114 individually-styled guestrooms, as well as extensive events and meeting facilities.

James Koh, founder, chairman and chief executive of Fragrance Group Ltd, said “The acquisition of the Crown Hotel stands as a symbol of our investment and commitment to the UK market.

"We are pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship with Bespoke Hotels, particularly in such a popular and historic setting.”