New music CD captures spirit of Wharfedale

Member of a well-known Dales farming family has produced a new CD entitled ‘Up Wharfedale’.

Peter Beresford, from Grewelthorpe, has written music inspired by the countryside and people of Upper Wharfedale.

All proceeds from the sales of the CD are being donated to Hubberholme Church.

Peter follows in the footsteps of numerous Beresfords who have been musicians in the Dales for generations.

His father, Arthur Beresford, was born and raised on a farm near Yockenthwaite in Langstrothdale.

Like many Beresfords before him, he not only had a passion for the dale, but was also a self-taught musician.

Up Wharfedale includes four instrumental tracks all performed by Peter.

While attempting to capture the unique character and spirit of Upper Wharfedale, the tunes explore different styles and genres ranging from traditional/folk to classical and even swing jazz.

The four songs are entitled: Winter in Langstrothdale, Skirfare Meanderings, Festival Town and Wharfedale - Proud Dale, Proud People.

Peter’s mum and dad, like generations of Beresford’s before them, are buried in the churchyard of Hubberholme Church.

Peter said: “Not only did I set out to write some music which captures the character and spirit of Upper Wharefdale, but I also wanted to support Hubberholme Church which held a special place in the hearts of my mum and dad.”

Up Wharfedale is available for £10 including P&P from jane.way@outlook.com or by calling Jane Way on 01756 761333.

Extracts from the CD are available to hear on: www.buckden.org/upwharfedale.htm