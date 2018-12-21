New members join hospice partnership

A local hospice care charity’s corporate partnership initiative was given a welcome boost in its 10th anniversary year when four more local businesses pledged their support.

The Serious Sweet Company, White Rose Beauty College and Yorkshire Agricultural Society have all recently joined the Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons along with The Retiring Group of Companies, who have returned to the scheme after many years of previous support.

Chief executive of Saint Michael's Tony Collins.

A select community of local and regional businesses each contribute £15,000 of support over a three-year period to safeguard the future of care for families affected by terminal illness and bereavement.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society is one of the most recent additions to the Guild of Patrons, consolidating the organisation’s close working relationship with Saint Michael’s, whose Just ’B’ bereavement support service for children and young people is based on the Showground.

Nigel Pulling, YAS Chief Executive, said: “Both the society and the hospice are an integral part of the Harrogate community and we are delighted to support Saint Michael’s.”

The local impact made by Saint Michael’s was also key to The Retiring Group of Companies’ decision to back the charity’s strategic vision as returning Patrons.

Stephen Hagues, owner and managing director of the Retiring Group, which specialises in the sale of wealth management and accountancy business disposals, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our support of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

“This was a team decision and not one taken on my own.

“Everyone agreed that this will help us to give something back to the community we live and work in.

“Those living in the district will certainly know of someone who has benefited from the fantastic and caring service delivered by Saint Michael’s, and the incredible support it gives to those nearing the end of their lives, as well as their families.”

This is a significant year for Saint Michael’s; not only does the district’s local hospice mark 30 years of care, but 2018 also marks the 10th anniversary for the Guild of Patrons.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, explained how these long-lasting partnerships have been key to achieving sustainable development:

He said: “Looking back over the last ten years, investment from the Guild of Patrons has enabled the charity to drive forward a number of key projects including the launch of the Just “B” service which supports children, young people and adults with any type of bereavement.

“In this milestone year we are therefore incredibly proud to celebrate our Patrons past and present, and the remarkable impact we have made together across 10 years.”