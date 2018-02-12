New location for Harrogate's StrEat Food Festival

Thousands of people flocked to The StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival when it was held at the Valley Gardens the last two years.

Now its Harrogate-based, independent organiser is hoping the event described as "the UK's largest street food festival" will prove just as popular this spring bank holiday at a new location - the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConaghy said: "We’re delighted to be moving so hope the public support it there, too. Although the Valley Gardens event was free for customers, we just can’t put on fantastic events and not cover costs.

"The sheer amount of visitors to StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival has forced us to move.

"The Great Yorkshire Showground is not only a fantastic venue but is synonymous with hosting large and prestigious events and it provides easy access from across the UK, which is important."

Called All The Fun of the Fair, the aim of the festival which will run from May 26-28 is to keep the same family-friendly atmosphere of the Valley Gardens event with extra fun.

As well as amazing street food traders with a craft beer teepee, All the Fun of the Fair will offer a helter skelter, a vintage carousel, a vintage fun fair, quirky vehicles, live music and more.

Cathy said: " We’ve got lots of really exciting performers, acrobats, stilt walkers, walkround artists and more so the festival will have the same kind of chilled out vibe as the Valley Gardens.

"With more than 50 of the UK's most eclectic, creative and passionate street food traders we are looking forward to having the space and flexibility at the showground to create and amazing weekend for the young, the old and the hungry."

Early bird tickets are now available at the festival's website for a limited period.

