New laser attraction to launch

Laser warfare is coming to Stockeld Park as it launches its brand new venture this weekend.

Set in acres of customised woodland near Wetherby, the Laser Adventure offers boys and girls as well as Mums and Dads the chance to shoot their way to victory using state-of-the-art laser tag guns.

Commenting on the imminent launch, Stockeld Park Estate Manager George Grant said: “The Laser Adventure is one of the boldest and most exciting new ventures that Stockeld Park has produced in recent years.

“We have invested an enormous amount not only in developing a superb purpose built gaming arena, but also investing in the highest quality facilities for parents and other guests to enjoy when not participating in the games.”

Up to 20 players will be able to compete at any one time, battling their way through a range of scenarios including Capture the Flag, Defuse the Bomb, the Money Heist and the all-new Domination.

The Laser Adventure, at the popular family themed park, opens on May 26 and will be open every day during school holidays up to early November, as well as Fridays-Sundays in term.