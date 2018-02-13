New gym to open in Harrogate town centre after Australian firm secures site

A fast-growing fitness franchise from Australia has chosen Harrogate as its first location in the North of England.

F45 Training has agreed a new lease on a 207 sq m unit at Westgate House, the block of leisure-orientated businesses home to the Everyman cinema, in Harrogate.

The fitness franchise was established in Bondi, Sydney, in 2013, and has since opened more than 500 venues across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises in the world.

The business emphasises so-called “social fitness”, with members taking part in highly immersive, team-based fitness exercises.

Technology is also a key element of the firm’s business model, with a patented platform used by all franchisees and a focus on digital engagement with customers.

Luke Armstrong, global franchise director at F45, said: “F45 cannot wait to bring the world’s best team training workout to North Yorkshire with the opening of F45 Harrogate.

"Our record-breaking expansion around the world has fast asserted F45 as the market-leader in group fitness and we’ve learned that our popularity is not confined to the cities and as such our appetite for suitable regional real estate is huge.”

The Westgate House unit was secured for F45 by property agent Savills.

Josh Howe, retail team associate at Savills Leeds, said: “We are delighted to have secured the first gym in the North for F45 following their considerable success in London and the South East.”