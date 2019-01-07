New group for adults with learning disabilities launches in Ripon

A new group has been formed to provide support and social activities for adults with learning disabilities from Ripon and the surrounding areas.

Passionate about providing inclusive leisure and social activities, Re4m has been set up by a group of parents and supporters of adults with learning disabilities.

Already, in its first few months of organising events, the group has put on two very successful events, including a well-attended Christmas party at Ripon Bowling Club.

Carol Priestly, who is one of the organisers of Re4m, said the launch of the group represents the culmination of months of careful planning and consultation with other Ripon charities.

She said: “This is an inclusive group which welcomes participation from all members of the community. Re4m sprang from a need for mutual support, and for inclusive leisure and social activities to involve whole families, friends and individuals with carers.

“Through these, friendships can develop and grow, and experiences can be shared in an atmosphere of mutual support. Re4m has had a very positive response to fundraising, and we look forward to achieving charitable status shortly.”

The group’s committee members are determined to organise many more events as Re4m becomes more widely known and established in the community. Their hope is that achieving charitable status will only help to cement, grow and develop the initial aims and ambitions of Re4m.

Carol said: “We’re looking forward to organising more events in the future, and we would love to hear from anyone who is interested in finding out more about what we do.”

A website for Re4m will be launched this year, where Ripon residents will be able to find out more about upcoming events and projects, and read updates about fundraising activities.

For more information about Re4m, contact Carol on 07715843244, Olive on 07790293665, or Nigel on 01765 708311.

Are you part of a Ripon charity or community group that has a project or event coming up that you would like publicity for? Email finola.fitzpatrick@jpimedia.co.uk, or call 01423 707505.