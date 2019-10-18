New flooding on the Stray in Harrogate today

First there was the cycling, then the rain, then the mud, then the smell...and now the Stray faces flooding.

Part of Harrogate's 200 acres of precious parkland finds itself under water this morning.

Rivers of water running down Montpellier Hill on the Stray in Harrogate this morning.

As the UCI cycling championships organisers battle the elements to dismantle the Fan Zone at West Park without causing damage, the overnight's heavy rainfall has led to flooding.

The Montpellier area of the Stray at the bottom now has gigantic puddles, as well as lengthy rivulets of water streaming down hill.

The annus horribilis of the Stray goes on...