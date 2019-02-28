New festival heading to Fountains Abbey: Everything you need to know

A brand new summer festival is coming to Fountains Abbey, featuring street food and beer from local breweries.

New Ripon restaurant for ex-Lockwoods site: Interview with owner

Taking place over two weekends in June (15-16 and 22-23) next to Fountains Mill, the monastic home of beer and bread at Fountains Abbey, the Beer and Bread event is a collaboration between the National Trust and Leeds Indie Food.

As well as the food and drink, there will be family games in the orchard, and chances to learn about the history of the mill, take a tour of the monastic brewhouse and bakehouse, and have a go with dough.

Ripon Sights, Sounds and Stories: What's on where, and full timings

Hayley Donaldson from Fountains Abbey, said: “Fountains Mill was originally a huge monastic watermill and granary, and is one of the only surviving in Europe. In the abbey’s heyday, the monks brewed 60 barrels of ale every 10 days.

"At a time when tea and coffee were unheard of, and water was insanitary, ale was consumed with all meals. Today, we eat bread and drink beer for pleasure, and Yorkshire is full of bakeries, breweries and street food producers making bread and beer of all kinds.”

Ripon BID open meeting: What was said, and initial ideas for projects

Simon Fogal, founder of Leeds Indie Food, said: “Fountains Abbey is just an amazing location, with a history to match. And with its long history in the process of making beer and bread, Fountains Mill was the most perfect host for this event. We’re revving up for an exciting weekend celebrating the best local beer and bread and street food, against the inspirational backdrop of this World Heritage Site.”

The festival will run from 11am to 5pm across both weekends. More details of the street food vendors and other stalls will be released over the next few months.