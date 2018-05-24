New date for popular Harrogate event

Bilton Gala is back and a new date for this year's event has now been announced.

After its regular slot on the first May bank holiday was postponed when wet weather left the ground at Richard Taylor Primary School waterlogged, the 41st gala will now take place on Sunday, July 22.

The day is expected to be packed with fun events.

Organisers the original decision to postpone the event had been a difficult but an inspection of the fields at Richard Taylor Primary School had left them with no choice.

Heavy rain had left the ground waterlogged and unusable, with conditions unlikely to improve before the bank holiday Monday.

The decision to postpone came after newsthat for the first time in 41 years there would be no parade or Gala Queen as part of this year's festivities

But organisers have a packed programme of family fun events and they are certain that it will be worth the wait.

The hard-working Bilton Gala Committee is also continuing to help good causes through the Bilton Community Fund.

A total of £500 has just been donated to Harrogate Easier Living Project to support its Help at Home scheme, which provides gardening, decorating and other services to people in the Bilton area.

For more information about Bilton Gala and the Bilton Community Fund, visit www.biltongala.org.uk