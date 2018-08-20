New coup for Harrogate's social media sensation

The small independent Harrogate bookshop that became a national news story has pulled off another coup with a major literary star.

Imagined Things, which became a UK-wide social media sensation after tweeting to its followers that is it had experienced its worst-ever day, taking only £12.34, is to host an evening with the award-winning and Sunday Times Bestselling author Ann Cleeves.



Imagined Things' managing director Georgia Duffy ended up on BBC Radio 4 after her famous tweet garnered more than one million 1 million impressions.



Cleeves, who was presented with the Diamond Dagger of the Crime Writers' Association, the highest honour in British crime writing, in 2017, is the author behind both the ITV crime drama series Vera and the BBC's Shetland.



The celebrated author will join Imagined Things at Harrogate Library on Thursday, September 13, shortly after the release of her latest book Wild Fire on September 6.

Wild Fire is is the eighth, and final book, in Ann Cleeves’ bestselling Shetland series – a major BBC One drama starring Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Perez.



Tickets for the evening including a complimentary copy of Wild Fire are available in person now from the bookshop inside the Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street or on the phone at 01423 391301.

They are also available online.

