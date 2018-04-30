New: Bilton Gala postponed after weather trouble

Organisers of this year's Bilton Gala in Harrogate which has been held each May bank holiday for more than 40 years have been forced to postpone the event.

What they say was a difficult decision to call off plans for next Monday's gala was made after an inspection of the fields at Richard Taylor Primary School following recent wet weather.

Heavy rain has left the ground waterlogged and unusable, with conditions unlikely to improve before the bank holiday Monday.

The decision to postpone comes after news that for the first time in 41 years there would be no parade or gala queen as part of this year's plans.

The Bilton Gala committee are now working to find an alternative date for the event and a further announcement will follow in due course.

The aim of the announcement was to let stall holders, acts, entertainers, caterers and customers know in good time, rather than make a last minute decision, which would jave inconvenienced people.

Chairman Stuart Frost said: "We work really hard every year to organise this fantastic community event and postponing it has been a very tough decision, but sadly the weather has beaten us.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to our visitors, stallholders and entertainment providers for their support and understanding.

"Please be assured that we're doing everything we can to bring you Bilton Gala at a later date. It will certainly be worth the wait."

Meanwhile, the committee are continuing to help good causes through the Bilton Community Fund.

A total of £500 has just been donated to Harrogate Easier Living Project to support its Help at Home scheme, which provides gardening, decorating and other services to people in the Bilton area.

For more information about Bilton Gala and the Bilton Community Fund, visit www.biltongala.org.uk