A new Harrogate-owned independent has opened to join the town's booming bar and cafe scene.

Called the Corner Haus cafe bar, its located at 28a Swan Road next to the Studley Hotel, not far from the main entrance to Valley Gardens.

Formerly occupied by Norse restaurant, it's described as a find restaurant/cafe/canteen.

