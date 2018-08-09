New backing for Harrogate Town Centre Survey

Last week saw the launch of the paper’s big Town Centre Survey to give the public the chance to have their say on positive ways of improving Harrogate town centre as concern over a wave of recent closures in the retail sector grows.

We want to know what you would like to see changed, which type of shops you like, what you think about parking and more.



Richard Spencer, chief exective of Visit Harrogate, says it is vital moves to support the high street retail sector involve everyone.

Richard Spencer said: “Visit Harrogate is delighted that the Advertiser is sounding out local businesses, residents and visitors on the challenges facing our town centre.

“We already know that Harrogate has a special place in the hearts and minds of many of our guests and we cannot afford to stand still in the face of the many challenges facing the High Street.

“Whilst we perform far better than much of the competition when it comes to town centre vitality, Visit Harrogate will continue to work closely in partnership with the public and private sectors to make Harrogate one of the most competitive tourist destinations in Yorkshire and England and this survey will help inform our collective response.”



Although the local business community and Harrogate Borough Council reject pessimism about the future of the town’s retail sector, all concerned are keen to ensure the town centre’s continued prosperity.

The aim of the Town Centre Survey is to ensure the public has a voice as ideas start to emerge for improving the environment for Harrogate town centre and its shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.



The deadline for completing our survey is Friday, August 24.

The results will be published in the Harrogate Advertiser on Thursday, August 30.



Your views will also be presented to Harrogate Borough Council, the Business Improvement District team, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Visit Harrogate.

Please fill in he online form or send the newspaper version to: Town Centre Survey, Harrogate Advertiser, 1 Cardale Park, Harrogate, HG3 1RZ.



