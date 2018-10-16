New award for iconic Harrogate brewery

One of the Harrogate district's most pioneering independent breweries is celebrating another award.

It is a fitting victory as Yankee was one of the first beers to be produced by the brewery when it started in business 25 years ago in a small unit on Claro Rd Harrogate.

It is also believed to be the first UK beer brewed ever to use the Cascade hop variety which is grown in the Yakima Valley, Washington State USA.

After eight years at Claro Road, the brewery moved to larger premises in Knaresborough.

It has now outgrown these and has plans to move in 2019 to a unit on Hornbeam Park where it hopes to be able to open a tap room adjacent to the brewery.

Oliver Fozard, Roosters' head brewer, said: “We’re delighted to win this award especially as the beer was nominated by food and drink consumers.

"It’s a testament to the consistent quality and drinkability of our beers which in turn reflects all the hard work that our team puts in to ensure our beers are of the highest quality possible.”

Having been established in 1993, the brewery has been celebrating its 25th anniversary this year by producing a series of limited edition beers brewed in collaboration with leading breweries based in both the UK and the USA.

The likes of Oskar Blues Brewery, Odell Brewing Co. and Ska Brewing Co. from Colorado have all made the trip to Yorkshire so far this year, as well Thornbridge, Magic Rock, Tiny Rebel and Beavertown from within the UK.

