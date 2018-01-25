National village halls week: Why it matters to the Harrogate district

These days it can sometimes feel like there's a named awareness week for just about everything, but national village halls week surely deserves some support.

A village hall often plays such a vibrant role in the life of any community, and in the Harrogate district we are blessed with plenty!

This week is all about celebrating the hard-working volunteers who keep the spirit of village halls alive, and devote so much time to making sure that these spaces are a real meeting ground for residents, sending the clear message that no one has to feel isolated.

Only last year Darley's beautiful Memorial Hall celebrated its 70th anniversary with a whole week of celebrations, and proudly stands as the largest community hall in Nidderdale.

We'd love to hear why you love your village hall, and if you are a volunteer, how you are celebrating village hall week.

Let's give the recognition that the volunteers at the heart of our village halls deserve.

Email finola.fitzpatrick@jpress.co.uk - and we'll share your views and stories in a web round-up on the Harrogate Advertiser website later today.