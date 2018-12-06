National awards recognition for inspirational Ripon resident

The dedication of one of Ripon's most proactive and community-minded residents has been recognised by a prestigious national awards body.

There can't be many community projects that Helen Mackenzie hasn't been involved in over the years - the founder of Ripon City Netball Club, an enthusiastic member of Ripon Lions, and an Olympic torch bearer, to name just a few, Helen has inspired residents of all ages to volunteer and help others.

And Helen's nomination for a British Citizen Award is the latest string to her bow. Up against volunteers from across the country, Helen has been selected for a prestigious certificate of recognition.

The awards panel said: "Helen’s achievement in being nominated for the positive impact and actions she has on society is worthy of recognition and note. It is activities such as Helen’s which makes life in UK communities so much better for many, and Helen should be justifiably proud of being nominated for a British Citizen Award."

Ripon resident Alec Lutton, who has worked on a number of volunteering projects alongside Helen, said: "Helen is a caring, loving person who treats everyone with respect no matter what their position is in life. She gives her free time to help others, and is well worth this nomination."

Delighted to have been nominated, Helen said: "I love Ripon, and I love being part of the city. I am really thrilled to have been nominated, because it's so lovely that somebody has taken the time to put me forward. I am just honoured really."