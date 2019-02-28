Music festival: 'We will be back on Stray"

A popular Harrogate rock music festival is to have a new home this year - but organisers say it should be back on the Stray once the cycling is over!

Since Harrogate Fake Festival was first launched four years ago as part of a nationwide music festival franchise, it's been held each summer in Harrogate town centre on the Stray, not far from York Place.

Serving up a feast of top tribute bands in a giant marquee inside a fenced-off paddock, last year's event proved a record success - attracting a crowd of 2,000.

This year's Harrogate Fake Festival has a new location - Killinghall Moor Country Park, situated between Jennyfield and Pennypot Lane.

Harrogate Fake Festival's Lee Storey said: "Due to the Stray Act, there is only a limited number of hours/days that that the Dtray may be used annually for various activities and events.

"In 2019 Harrogate are hosting the UCI Road World Championships and due to the allocation needed by the cycle race, some events have had to be either moved or delayed.

"In view of this, we have worked closely with the council and members of he safety advisory to find a temporary location for this year only, and will be back on the Stray from 2020."

This year's Harrogate Fake Festival will take place on Saturday, July 20 boats the usual winning formula of the UK's leading tribute bands playing the hits of rock legends including Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, The Stone Roses, David Bowie and Blondie.

A conservation area, this 25-acre country park is made up of woodland, heathland and open grass areas.

It's popular with wildlife enthusiasts attracted by the beauty of it native birds and wildlife.

The country park also boasts six football pitches, and a pavilion with shower and changing facilities.

Killinghall Moor Country Park also has a substantial amount of free parking.